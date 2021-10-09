Sunshine And Blue Skies Highlight Our Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: It has been a beautiful day in Alabama with blue skies and a lot of sunshine. There have been some upper-level clouds passing through, but overall an absolutely gorgeous day. Temperatures have been above average, but drier air in place has kept heat indices at bay.

TONIGHT: Some clouds are expected to build as we progress into the evening hours, but a very comfortable night is in store. Lows will be in the low 60s, with a slight northerly breeze. Good weather to head to the Alabama National Fair!

TOMORROW: Sunday looks to feature similar weather to today, but cloud cover may be slightly higher. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but virtually zero rain chance.

EXTENDED: We have several days of above average temperatures and low rain chances ahead. We are monitoring another cold front that is expected to move through the latter half of next week, but until then, we will be stuck with warmer temperatures and not-fall like weather.