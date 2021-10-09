UPDATE: Motorcyclist Killed in Interstate 65 Wreck Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers have identified the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Autauga County.

State troopers say the victim was 56-year-old Clifford Wendell Horn of Long Beach, Mississippi.

Investigators say the motorcycle he was driving hit the rear end of a truck. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near the 191 mile marker, about 13 miles north of the Prattville city limits. It led to both sides of the interstate being shut down for a period of time.