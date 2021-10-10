A Beautiful Sunday Leads Us Into A Beautiful Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A near picture perfect day mimics Saturday, as clear skies and sunshine highlight the day. Temperatures have been above average, but dry air in place has made the day comfortable. We’re averaging around 83° for this time of year, and temperatures today have hovered around 87°. Expect mostly clear conditions to hold throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear conditions will last into the evening as well, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. A passing cloud can be possible, but overall we will stay clear.

TOMORROW: Monday is more of the same weather, with above average temperatures and a virtually zero rain chance. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

EXTENDED: The upcoming week features many similar days to the weekend. Expect temperatures to be above average with very low rain chances throughout the entire week. However, a cold front is expected to move through next weekend, which will up our rain chances and lower our temperatures below average. Model data indicates that fall-like weather will be here to stay after this front!