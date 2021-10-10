Alabama National Fair: Get Discounts on Alabama News Network Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you are planning on going to the Alabama National Fair, you can get discounts on Alabama News Network Days that will allow you to save money while enjoying all of the fun.

Monday, Oct. 11 is Alabama News Network’s “School Day” with students out of class for Columbus Day. Students through 12th grade can get into the fair for $5. Adults are $10. Ride wristbands are discounted to $15. On Monday, the fair opens at 9 a.m. with rides starting at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14 is Alabama News Network’s “Dollar Day” with admission just $1 with a non-perishable food donation. Otherwise, admission is $10. Ride wristbands are $25. On Thursday, the fair opens at 9 a.m. with rides starting at 4 p.m.

On both days, children 5 and under get in free with a paid adult. Members of the military and First Responders can get free admission with an ID. The new “Money Machine” with $1,000 up for grabs will run at 8 p.m.

ALABAMA NATIONAL FAIR INFORMATION