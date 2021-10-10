Alabama National Fair: Rides, Food, Rock Wall, Money Machine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Since 1954, the Alabama National Fair has offered “The 10 Best Days of Fall,” and this year’s Alabama National Fair has plenty of new attractions as well as familiar favorites.

This year’s fair runs October 8-17 at Garrett Coliseum. As always, the fair is a major fundraising event for the Montgomery Kiwanis Club, which awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to various projects and non-profits each year.

This year’s fair features a rock wall climb and a Money Machine, with $1,000 literally up for grabs as well as all the rides, shows, competitions and food that fairgoers have enjoyed for generations.

ALABAMA NATIONAL FAIR INFORMATION