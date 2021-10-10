AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Drops to No. 5, Auburn Falls Out

by Alabama News Network Staff

After losses on Saturday, Alabama has fallen to No. 5 and Auburn has dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Alabama lost to then-unranked Texas A&M on a last-second field goal, 41-38. The Crimson Tide has fallen from No. 1 to No. 5 in this week’s poll and is 5-1. The Aggies have moved back into the poll, at No. 21.

Auburn lost 34-10 to then-No. 2 Georgia, which climbed to No. 1 and claims all 62 first-place votes this week. The Tigers had been No. 18 before the loss. Auburn is now 4-2.

This is the first time since 1982 that Georgia has been ranked No. 1 in the regular season.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2 2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3 3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5 4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6 5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1 6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7 7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4 8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9 9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8 10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11 11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16 12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12 13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17 14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14 15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15 16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19 17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13 18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22 19. BYU 5-1 421 10 20. Florida 4-2 397 20 21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 – 22. NC State 4-1 265 23 23. SMU 6-0 225 24 24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25 25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.

