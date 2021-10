Juvenile Shot and Killed In Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police say a juvenile was shot and killed on Sunday.

Police say that at about 7:15 MPD and Medics were called to the 800 block of North Burbank Drive, in reference to a person shot.

On the scene, a juvenile male was found with a fatal gunshot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the age or name of the juvenile victim.

MPD says there’s no additional information available.