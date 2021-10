by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County man has been killed in a wreck in Crenshaw County.

State troopers say 85-year-old Jerry Lee Hines of Grady crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth truck. Hines was taken to a hospital where he died.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 331 about two miles south of Highland Home around 10:10 a.m. Monday.