Montgomery Man Shot and Killed Monday Afternoon

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following the shooting death of a man Monday afternoon.

Police say at about 1:15 p.m., 36-year-old Joshua Taylor was shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That location is east of Highland Gardens Elementary School, near Fairground Road.

Police have released no other information about the shooting. If you have a tip to help officers, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.