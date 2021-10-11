Montgomery Police Department Wraps Up 2021 Faith & Blue Weekend

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery Police Department held their final event Monday as a part of the 2021 National Faith and Blue weekend. “Crucial Conversations” was the final event that was held at Freewill missionary Baptist Church.

The event featured a panel of local leaders in the community including Interim Police Chief Harris, Councilwoman Audrey Graham and even District Attorney Darryl Bailey. The event was virtual this year but allowed those who tuned into the Facebook live stream to hear conversations about important topics in the community. Some of the things that were discussed were mental health, community policing and even mass incarceration. Interim Police Chief Harris shared insight to how important these conversations are in the community.

“so definitely if we can go ahead and kinda put that stigma, take away the stigma of us versus them and put the mentality of this is us Montgomery we are Montgomery, our community, our police department, our problems our crime. The more we can work together at getting these issues resolved.” – Chief Harris