Signs Of A Cool Down Ahead!

by Shane Butler



A summer-like look and feel to our weather sticks around this week. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will prevail each day. Temps respond with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight temps fall into the mid to upper 60s. A frontal boundary will make a run at us Tuesday but high pressure maintains its grip over the area and the front never makes it through. High pressure stays in control through the work week. We expect lots of sunshine and warm temps to prevail. Another frontal boundary is knocking our our door Friday. The one will be strong enough to push through the state. Clouds and showers will accompany the boundary Saturday. It looks like rainfall will be fairly light as the quick moving front passes over us. A fresh surge of cool air spills in behind the boundary and we’re back to fall-like temps Sunday. Afternoon highs will only manage mid to upper 70s. High pressure re-establishes itself over the region and its back to sunny and dry conditions early next week.