Some Sun, Some Clouds, And Warm This Week

by Ben Lang

The dry weather pattern rolls on Monday. While not as sunny as the past weekend, Monday still features plenty of sun and blue sky among some fair-weather clouds. Temperatures remain warm for early October. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Montgomery average high temperature is 82° on October 11th. The weather looks great this evening. Temperatures slide into the mid 70s by 7PM, while the sky becomes more clear. The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday’s weather looks similar, but could feature a stray shower or two somewhere in our area sometime during the day. The culprit for the minuscule rain chance is a front currently (as of midday Monday) positioned near the lower Mississippi river valley. The front washes out on arrival in the northwest corner of Alabama Tuesday. However, it could be just close enough to trigger a few brief downpours in our area. Again, this is a very small rain chance, and the vast majority of our area won’t get any rain. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday look rain-free and very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Some locations could reach 90° each afternoon. The sky remains partly cloudy each day. Lows recede into the mid 60s each night.

The pattern changes late Friday and this weekend. A front arrives either late Friday or Saturday. It looks like the front could produce some rain. However, the rain chance doesn’t look very high. The best chance for scattered showers appears to be Friday night and Saturday morning at this time. The bigger impact from the front is a temperatures drop. Looks like high temperatures only peak near 80° Saturday and Sunday. Overnight low temperatures fall into the 50s.