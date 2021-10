by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Camden Police Chief Lorenza “Tyrone” Dale.

The funeral will be Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at the Wilcox Central High School football field. The address is 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, in Camden.

Dale died of natural causes on Tuesday, October 5. He was a 28-year veteran of the department, spending about the last three years as chief.