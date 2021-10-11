UPDATE: Montgomery Police Charge Juvenile in Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a male juvenile has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a 13-year-old.

The name and age of the suspect haven’t been released.

Police say 13-year-old Corday Byrd was shot in the 800 block of North Burbank Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile suspect is being held in the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this death remain under investigation.