Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Federal Drive in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Ambulance Involved in Wreck in Montgomery – Photo from Alabama News Network

2/3 Ambulance Involved in Wreck in Montgomery – Photo from Alabama News Network

3/3 Ambulance Involved in Wreck in Montgomery – Photo from Alabama News Network





An ambulance has been involved in a two-vehicle crash on Federal Drive in Montgomery.

Police say officers and fire medics responded to the wreck at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Federal Drive. That is near the intersection of Biltmore Avenue.

Police say the driver and passenger in the ambulance had non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle and another passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Federal Drive had to be temporarily blocked.