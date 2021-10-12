COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Oct. 11 Show Drop in Numbers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has now fallen even further below 1,000.

As of Monday, October 11, there are 935 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 15 of them children. Those numbers are down from 987 and 17 on Friday and 1,149 and 23 one week ago.

There are currently 1,539 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,363 ICU patients. That makes the bed surplus 176, up from 137 on Friday and 167 a week ago.

28% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That number has been below 30% for several days.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Five percent are partially vaccinated, while 17% are fully vaccinated.