COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Tuesday, Oct. 12 Fall Below 900

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has now fallen below 900.

As of Tuesday, October 12, there are 872 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 18 of them children. The numbers from Monday were 935 and 15. They were 1,145 and 23 one week ago.

There are currently 1,527 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,366 ICU patients. That makes the bed surplus 161. It was 176 on Monday and 107 a week ago.

23% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in months.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.