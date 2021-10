by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding two suspects wanted for breaking and entering into several vehicles.

Detectives say the thefts happened Wednesday, September 29, in the 3400 block of Wickham Drive. That’s in the Calmar Drive/Gas Light Curve area of the city, off Eastern Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.