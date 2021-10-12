On Your Side Consumer Alert: Recall of Baby Cereal Sold at Walmart

by Alabama News Network Staff

Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that is sold at Walmart is being recalled because of arsenic.

Its maker, Maple Island Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of the baby cereal that it makes for Walmart. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says routine sampling found that a sample from three production lots tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

The cereal was sold nationally through Walmart’s stores and online. Walmart says it has pulled the cereal from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart with Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022, Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022, or Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022 should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8am – 4pm Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.