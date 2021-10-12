Opelika Man Charged with Taking Car with Two Children Inside

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Opelika man has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and driving under the influence after allegedly stealing a car with two young children inside.

A woman called 911 around noon Monday saying a man had forced her out of her vehicle in Opelika and driven away in it with her two children still inside.

Police officers who were nearby saw the car a few minutes later at an intersection and stopped it. The children were found safe, and officers arrested 24-year-old Tristan Barrett of Opelika.

Court records weren’t available to show whether Barrett has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

