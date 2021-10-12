Opelika Man Charged with Taking Car with Two Children Inside
An Opelika man has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and driving under the influence after allegedly stealing a car with two young children inside.
A woman called 911 around noon Monday saying a man had forced her out of her vehicle in Opelika and driven away in it with her two children still inside.
Police officers who were nearby saw the car a few minutes later at an intersection and stopped it. The children were found safe, and officers arrested 24-year-old Tristan Barrett of Opelika.
Court records weren’t available to show whether Barrett has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
