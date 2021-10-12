Pay It Forward: Adrienne Lee of Valley Grande

by Ellis Eskew

Adrienne Lee is the principal at Brantley Elementary in Selma. She was nominated by a parent for her amazing energy and care she gives to each student at school each and every day.

“The moment she stepped into Brantley the entire atmosphere changed. It was like when you walk in it was this big ball of energy. It rubbed off on the children and even the parents,” said Quenice Dixon.

Brantley Elementary principal Adrienne Lee is in her 21st year in education.

And she says she uses everything she has learned over the years to create an environment for students– or scholars as she calls them– to succeed.

“We have a theme song called “Champion” by Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, so it’s a song that our scholars know there’s a champion inside you despite the things that may happen, adversity may come. But by the same token, you were built for it and you are ultimately a champion. And you may see me with the boxing gloves going down the hallway!” said Lee.

From making learning fun to instilling values, Lee says she makes it a point to know her students.

“I’m big about holding students accountable and getting to know you as a student. I know every single child. We have 240 students on our campus including our virtual students as well. I know every single child’s name,” said Lee.