Pike Road Man Shot and Killed in Russell County; Montgomery Man Under Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

A shooting in Russell County has left a Pike Road man dead and a Montgomery man charged with his murder.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in an apartment in the 500 block of Lloyd Street in Hurtsboro. That’s a town in the far western part of the county, near the Macon and Bullock county lines.

Deputies say they found the victim, 24-year-old Aaron Gibbs of Pike Road, dead of a single gunshot wound. They say the suspect, 22-year-old Tracey Cloud, Jr., of Montgomery, was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lives at the apartment.

Deputies say around 2 a.m. Monday, they got a call from East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika regarding Cloud being there for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After he was treated and released, Cloud was taken into custody.

Investigators say Cloud told them that he was shot by an unknown person while he was fleeing the apartment. Cloud drove himself to the hospital for treatment. That part of the investigation is continuing.

Cloud is being held in the Russell County Jail with no bond.