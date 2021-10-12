Tallassee City Council Votes To Remove Mayor As Superintendent Of Utilities

by Ja Nai Wright

The city of Tallassee held a city council meeting Tuesday where Council members made the decision to remove Mayor Johnny Hammock from the Superintendent of Utilities position.

The mayor announced his candidacy for Public Service Commission Place 1 back in august. City officials say he has been under investigation for the past month but would not share details of the investigation or why he is being looked into in the first place. Residents who attended the city council meeting were hoping the mayor would resign but he was only stripped of one position title.

We attempted to speak with members of the council, but so far we have no comments on the decision they made.