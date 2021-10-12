“The Wonder Years” to Film Scenes in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Scenes of the reboot of the classic ABC TV show “The Wonder Years” are being filmed this week in Montgomery. On Wednesday, crews and actors will be downtown.

Roads near the Court Square Fountain at the bottom of Dexter Avenue will be closed Wednesday for the production, according to the City of Montgomery.

The remake of “The Wonder Years” features a Black family living in Montgomery during the late 1960s.

Just like the original series that ran from 1988-1993, the show looks at life through the point of view of a boy who is coming of age. This time, it is 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up with his middle-class family.

“The Wonder Years” stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams. Other stars include Elisha “EJ” Williams as 12-year-old Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage.

You can watch “The Wonder Years” Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 32.