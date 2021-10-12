Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues For Now…

by Ryan Stinnett

The weather will be remains mainly dry today through Friday; the sky will be mostly sunny these days with highs in the mid to upper 80s; average highs this time of year for South/Central Alabama are in the lower 80s. A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms to the state late Friday night and early Saturday. Limited moisture levels means the rain shouldn’t be too heavy or widespread by some locations will see some, while many others stay dry.

FALL AIR RETURNS: The front passes through the state early Saturday with clouds and some showers still possible. By the afternoon, drier and cooler air spills into the state with a fresh north breeze, highs Saturday will be closer to 80°. Sunday will be a cooler and dry day with abundant sunshine. Many South/Central Alabama communities will dip into the 50s early Sunday morning, followed by a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks generally cool and dry with highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s as the fall air and quiet weather pattern will persist.

IN THE TROPICS: 1. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the tropical wave, located a little over 150 miles east of the Windward Islands, has

become less defined overnight. While this system continues to produce showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its center, strong upper-level winds will likely prevent further development during the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles today. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. Another tropical wave moving over Hispaniola is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are not forecast to be conducive for development of this system, a broad area of low pressure, however, is expected to form near the southeast Bahamas on Wednesday and drift generally eastward through the end of the week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan