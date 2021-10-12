Very Warm And Dry Until This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Tuesday features a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A front was positioned near far northwest Alabama at midday Tuesday. Clouds were widespread in advance of the front. However, there wasn’t much rain along the front. It looks like any chance for rain today remains near and northwest of Interstate 59/20 today. The front is also in the process of stalling. That means this front won’t bring any cooler Fall air our way. Similar to Monday, our sky becomes mostly clear tonight. This evening looks comfortably warm for the Alabama National Fair or anything else outdoors this evening.

Wednesday and Thursday uphold the status quo. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day. Lows fall into the mid 60s each night. The pattern changes by late Friday, however, as a more potent cold front arrives in Alabama. Looks like much of the day is dry, partly cloudy, and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, at least spotty showers appear possible by the late evening. Looks like much of the rain along the front occurs Friday night and Saturday morning while the front pushes through our area.

While the weekend front produces some rain, it likely won’t be a widespread soaking. And while Saturday morning features rain, sunshine could return for many by the afternoon. Expect a brisk northwest wind and cooler temperatures for the rest of the day. High temperatures only warm to about 80° at best Saturday. Saturday night delivers a feel of fall with low temperatures falling into the 50s. Sunday’s high temperatures may only warm into the 70s despite a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows could fall into the 40s for some, but low 50s otherwise.

The cooler pattern continues early next week. High temperatures could be in the low 80s next Monday and Tuesday with lows in the mid to upper 50s.