Weather Changes Ahead For This Weekend!

by Shane Butler

High pressure will maintain control of our weather through Friday. This means you get lots of sunshine and temps warming into the mid to upper 80s each day. It’s warmth well above the average high of 82 degrees for this time of the year. It’s not going to stay this way for much longer though. A cold front will move towards the state Friday night. A round of showers will accompany the boundary as it pushes through our area. Rainfall isn’t expected to be all that much. Most spots seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Cooler air is the highlight of this frontal passage. High temps will fall back into the 70s for a few days. Morning lows will become noticeably cooler with upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday and again Monday. High pressure re-establishes itself and we’re in full sunshine Sunday through Tuesday. Temps gradually respond and temps climb back into the 80s heading into the middle of next week.