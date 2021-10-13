2 Inmates Killed Within a Week in State Prisons

by Savanna Sabb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two inmates were killed within a week in reported assaults in Alabama prisons. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Kenneth Gilchrist died after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility. The prison system said Travis Hutchins died Thursday from injuries sustained during an inmate-on-inmate assault at Bibb Correctional Facility. Kristi Simpson, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections, said the deaths are under investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice sued Alabama last year saying state prisons violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment because of high levels of violence.

