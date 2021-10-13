Continued Warm While We Wait on Weekend Front

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF WEEK: The weather will remain mainly sunny and dry today and tomorrow with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s. The day Friday will be warm and dry as well, but a cold front will cause clouds to increase late in the day with scattered showers and storms likely late Friday night and early Saturday; these should be after most of the Friday night football games. Limited moisture levels means rain amounts should not amount to much, and many locations are likely to stay dry.

FALL AIR RETURNS: The front passes through the state early Saturday with clouds and showers ending early in the day. By the afternoon, drier and cooler air spills into the state with a fresh north breeze, highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will be a fantastic fall day with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Many South/Central Alabama communities will flirt with the 40s early Sunday and Monday mornings.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks generally cool and dry with highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s as the fall air and quiet weather pattern will persist. Towards the end of the week, the models are suggesting some showers could return to the area as the front tries and lifts back north.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas continue in association with a surface trough of low pressure. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur during the next couple of days due to inhibiting environmental conditions. The disturbance is forecast to drift northward through tonight, then accelerate eastward as a broad area of low pressure on Thursday. Toward the end of the week, further development is not anticipated as the system is interacts with a frontal system. Regardless, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas during the next day or two. Formation chance through five days…low…10 percent.

Have an whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan