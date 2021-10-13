COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Wednesday, Oct. 13 Keep Falling

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has now fallen to near 800.

As of Wednesday, October 13, there are 815 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 18 of them children. On Tuesday, the numbers were 872 and 18. A week ago, they were 1,084 and 23.

There are now 1,501 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,326 ICU patients. That makes the surplus 175 beds, compared to 161 on Tuesday and 132 a week ago.

21% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in months.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 19% are fully vaccinated.