Fair Food Fight: Philly Cheese Steak & Candy Apples

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama National Fair has plenty of great food and drinks to enjoy. As part of our “Fair Food Fight,” Alabama News Network is highlighting some of the foods and drinks you like best.

Based on your votes in our Fair Food Fight bracket contest, both Philly cheese steak and candy apples were on our list as some of your favorites.

Watch the video to see how they are prepared fresh at the fair each day.