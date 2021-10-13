Jackson Hospital Expanding Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for COVID-19 Patients

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery-based Jackson Hospital has announced that it will expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments. This action comes in partnership with the Alabama Dept. of Public Health and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the virus or are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, this treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization.

As part of this expansion, once fully staffed, Jackson Hospital will be able to treat up to 180 patients a week. Beginning October 14, patients can receive the treatment Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment and book an appointment, patients should call (334) 293-8517.

If administered within 10 days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening. Jackson Hospital will be administering the treatment through infusion therapy.

On March 17, HHS announced it was investing $150 million to increase access to monoclonal antibody therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country.

Jackson Hospital is the fourth organization in Alabama to join this initiative.

The therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. The FDA emergency use authorization provides additional information on eligibility for this treatment. It is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage, or ability to pay.