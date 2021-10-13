Just A Few Days Away From A Cool Down

by Shane Butler



Our summer-like weather pattern continues on through Friday. We expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions to prevail. Temps climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs. A cold front will make its way into the state Friday night. Clouds and showers accompany the boundary as it pushes through the area. Rainfall amounts will be rather light with most spot under a tenth of an inch. A dry and much cooler air mass will spill into the region behind the front Saturday evening. The skies clear and temps fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday morning. Sunny and pleasant conditions are in store for Sunday into Monday. Sunday night will be even cooler with temps falling into the mid to upper 40s. It’s a brief cool snap as temps already return to the 80s Tuesday into Wednesday. Another front makes a run at us later that week. This boundary will bring the chance of showers Thursday into Friday of that week.