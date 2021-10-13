MMFA Re-opens Museum Shop to Sell Local Art

by Carrington Cole

The Museum Shop at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is re-opening its doors to the public once again.

The shop, that was closed due to the pandemic, has been under renovation and now open for business. The Museum Shop sells art made by local artists to highlight artists in Alabama. The shop has a variety of art for sale from: note cards to decorative pottery. Every 4 months, the museum will change out the art and replace it with another piece made by the same artist.

MMFA Community Art and Engagement Coordinator, Laura Bocquin, thinks this is a great way to support local artists in Alabama.

“It’s a really neat concept and I think that it’s going to definitely help us get a lot of new artists shown and get their names out there,” stated Bocquin. “It creates good exposure for our local artists and it also does support our local artists.”

The Museum Shop will be open during the regular museum hours: Tuesday – Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Artists wanting to sell their pieces can apply on the museums website.