by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of John Morris Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. That’s where they found a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

That location is just off Norman Bridge Road, south of East South Boulevard.

Police say they don’t yet know where the shooting happened.

They have released no other information.