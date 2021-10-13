PHOTO GALLERY: “The Wonder Years” Shooting TV Scenes in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 ABC’s “The Wonder Years” filming scenes in downtown Montgomery – Alabama News Network

2/5 ABC’s “The Wonder Years” filming scenes in downtown Montgomery – Alabama News Network

3/5 ABC’s “The Wonder Years” filming scenes in downtown Montgomery – Alabama News Network

4/5 ABC’s “The Wonder Years” filming scenes in downtown Montgomery – Alabama News Network

5/5 ABC’s “The Wonder Years” filming scenes in downtown Montgomery – Alabama News Network









Crews spent time on Wednesday shooting scenes for the ABC TV show “The Wonder Years.” An area around Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church looked like it was from the late 1960s, because that’s the time period that the show reflects.

People dressed in 1960s clothing could be seen outside the church, while a classic Ford and Pontiac were parked along the side of the church on North Decatur Street.

WATCH: “The Wonder Years” Executive Producer Saladin Patterson talks about going from Montgomery to Hollywood

The remake of “The Wonder Years” features a Black family living in Montgomery during the late 1960s.

Just like the original series that ran from 1988-1993, the show looks at life through the point of view of a boy who is coming of age. This time, it is 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up with his middle-class family.

Later this week, filming will take place at Eastdale Mall, which actually wasn’t built until the 1970s. But according to the mall’s Facebook post below, the crews are already working to give the mall a 1960s vibe.

You can watch “The Wonder Years” Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 32.