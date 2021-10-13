Pike Road Passes $7.7 Million Budget

by Alabama News Network Staff

The town of Pike Road has approved a budget of more than $7.7 million, the largest in its history. The budget was passed at a Town Council meeting Tuesday night.

“It is exciting for a community like the Town of Pike Road to showcase increased investments in all critical areas, including planning, quality of life, education, and services,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone told Alabama News Network.

Stone says the new budget has an 18.5% increase in general fund dollars for education and a 25.3% increase in general fund dollars for public safety.

“We finished last year with 27 months of reserve in the bank and we’re very proud of the council, we’re very proud of our staff and our team for what they’ve done to do this. That’s one of the highest numbers in Alabama,” he said.