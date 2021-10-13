Some Sun, Some Clouds, Warm, And Dry Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Another day of rain-free weather underway across central and south Alabama. Similar to previous days, Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weather looks fine this evening for anything outdoors. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s at 7PM. The rest of the evening features temperatures in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky. The sky remains somewhere between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight. Lows settle in the low to mid 60s.

The weather status quo continues for the rest of the week. Thursday could feature slightly more cloud-cover. However, much of Friday could be mainly sunny. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day. Low temperatures settle in the mid 60s both nights.

The pattern changes this weekend. A front arrives in Alabama Friday night. Scattered shower activity looks likely near the front. Looks like much of the rain occurs Friday night and Saturday morning in our area. However, some locations may not receive rain. And for those that do, it may not be much rain. The front may already be in the southeast corner of Alabama by sunrise Saturday. Cooler and drier air spills in behind the front. Temperatures likely won’t exceed the 70s Saturday afternoon. A brisk northwest wind persists throughout the day. Saturday night lows fall into the low 50s, if not the upper 40s for some. Sunday features a mainly sunny sky with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s again.

Next week remains cooler than this week through Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 80s with lows in the mid to upper 50s.