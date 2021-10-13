UPDATE: Baby Dies in Crash Involving Ambulance in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a baby has died of injuries he received in a crash involving an ambulance.

Police say four-month-old Israel Barrera of Montgomery died in a hospital from the injuries he suffered in the wreck.

As Alabama News Network has reported, a car and an ambulance were involved in the wreck that happened in the 11oo block of Federal Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one else was seriously hurt.

Police say the investigation into what caused the wreck is continuing, and they have released no other information.