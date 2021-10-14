Three Montgomery Public Schools Rank Among the Best in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the first time, U.S. News and World Report has released in-state rankings of elementary and middle schools in Alabama, and Montgomery Public Schools has three schools that rank in the top 10 in the state.

Forest Avenue Academic Magnet is ranked second among all elementary schools in the state. The report notes that 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 93% scored at or above that level for reading. The school’s minority student enrollment is 65%. The student-teacher ratio is 16:1, which is better than that of the district. The student population is made up of 54% female students and 46% male students. The school enrolls 17% economically disadvantaged students. There are 42 equivalent full-time teachers and 1 full-time school counselor. The K-5 school has 671 students.

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet is No. 3 in the state among middle schools. 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 83% scored at or above that level for reading. The school’s minority student enrollment is 76%. The student-teacher ratio is 18:1, which is the same as that of the district. The student population is made up of 65% female students and 35% male students. The school enrolls 25% economically disadvantaged students. There are 30 equivalent full-time teachers and 1 full-time school counselor. The grade 6-8 school has 539 students.

Floyd Middle Magnet comes is No. 7 in the state among middle schools. 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 72% scored at or above that level for reading. The school’s minority student enrollment is 75%. The student-teacher ratio is 22:1, which is higher than that of the district. The student population is made up of 54% female students and 46% male students. The school enrolls 34% economically disadvantaged students. There are 23 equivalent full-time teachers and 1 full-time school counselor. The grade 6-8 school has 503 students.

READ THE FULL REPORT FROM U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT