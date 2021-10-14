A Return To Fall This Weekend

by Shane Butler



It continues to feel a bit like summer but not for much longer. A cold front is heading our way and with it much cooler air. We will notice the change late Saturday but until then it remains rather warm. A mostly sunny sky and warm southwest winds will send temps into the upper 80s Friday afternoon. Moisture begins to increase across the area Friday night and that leads to some showers early Saturday morning. It’s going to be a light rain with rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. The clouds and showers quickly depart and we’re on the backside of the front Saturday afternoon. Skies become sunny along with a northerly wind ushering in cool/dry air. Temps drop down into the upper 40s to lower 50s early Sunday morning. Mid 40s are likely early Monday morning. High temps Sunday through Tuesday will hover in the mid to upper 70s. A nice change from what we’ve experienced around here lately. Time to start looking through the closet for jacket!