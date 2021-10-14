Alabama Communities Still Cleaning up After Deadly Flooding

by Alabama News Network Staff

PELHAM Ala. (AP) — Alabama communities affected by last week’s flash flooding are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues that seem to be getting worse. Emergency management officials have assessed damage to 250 homes near Birmingham in Shelby County. The city of Pelham earmarked $500,000 for storm cleanup and crews are making rounds to collect as much debris as possible. An additional road was closed in northeast Alabama because of newly discovered flood damage. And Baldwin County already is working to fix flooding issues that seem to be worsening near the coast. Forecasters say more than a foot of rain fell in central Alabama a few hours a week ago.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved