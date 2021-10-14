ALEA: Andalusia Driver Involved in Fatal Wreck in Coffee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a driver from Andalusia was involved in a wreck that killed a man in Coffee County.

State Troopers say 50-year-old Robin Taylor Fleming of Andalusia crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by 66-year-old John Ira Fowler of Elba. Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at around 8:55 a.m. Thursday on Coffee County 376, about eight miles east of Elba.

State troopers are continuing to investigate.