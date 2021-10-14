Auburn the Underdog for Road Game at No. 17 Arkansas

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn hopes for an upset when it plays at Arkansas’ homecoming game on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 34-10 loss to Georgia under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and have fallen out of the AP Top 25.

The Razorbacks are favored for the first time in more than 30 SEC games. Arkansas lost a 52-51 thriller to Ole Miss last week. The Razorbacks opened the season with four straight wins and climbed to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll before dropping back-to-back games to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Arkansas is back at home after three games away from Fayetteville.

The game is at 11AM Saturday on CBS 8.

