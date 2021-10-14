Coroner: Autopsy Confirms no Foul Play in Police Van Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A coroner says an autopsy confirms an Alabama woman found dead inside a police van parked outside headquarters wasn’t the victim of foul play and didn’t suffer any trauma. Dr. Tyler Berryhill says the examination by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences was conducted Tuesday. But he says a cause of death for 29-year-old Christina Nance won’t be determined until the results of toxicology tests are available. That can take weeks or longer. Authorities say an officer walking to a police car found Nance’s body in an old, unused Huntsville Police Department van parked outside the Huntsville Public Safety Complex last Thursday.

