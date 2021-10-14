COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Thursday, Oct. 14 Fall Below 800

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The trend in declining hospitalization numbers continues, with the number now below 800.

As of Thursday, October 14, there are 793 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 18 of them children. On Wednesday, the numbers were 815 and 18. A week ago, they were 1,040 and 21.

There are now 1,536 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,348 ICU patients. The surplus of staffed ICU beds is now 188, up from 175 on Wednesday. A week ago, the surplus was 135.

21% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in months and is holding steady from Wednesday.

79% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.