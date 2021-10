by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the date for a new special session of the Alabama Legislature on redistricting.

By law, district lines for legislative districts, U.S. House districts and state school board districts must be redrawn every ten years following a census so that the districts reflect an equal number of Alabama residents.

Gov. Ivey has called the legislature into special session effective Thursday, Oct. 28.

Read Gov. Kay Ivey’s Letter to Alabama Lwmakers