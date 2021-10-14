Montgomery Police Investigating Two Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings, one left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the first shooting happened at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officers and fire medics responded to a hospital where a man was brought in with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Hall Street and Smythe Street.

The second shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police responded to the 1800 block of Robinson Hill Road , where they found a man had been shot. They don’t yet know where the shooting happened. Police say his wound is non-life threatening.

Police have released no other information about either shooting as their investigations continue.