Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.

According to Police Capt. Saba Coleman, 28-year-old Miles May of Montgomery has been charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Joshua Taylor of Montgomery.

May was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday, October 11, Taylor was shot in the 2000 block of Miller Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That location is east of Highland Gardens Elementary School, near Fairground Road.