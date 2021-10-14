Two More Very Warm Days Before Chilly Nights Arrive

by Ryan Stinnett

REMAINING VERY WARM: The weather will remain mainly sunny and dry today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow, a cold front will cause clouds to increase late in the day with scattered showers and storms likely late Friday night and early Saturday; these should be after most of the Friday night football games. Limited moisture levels means rain amounts should not amount to much, and many locations are likely to stay dry.

FALL AIR RETURNS: The front passes through the state very early Saturday with clouds and showers ending early in the day. By the afternoon, the sky will be clearing as the drier and cooler air spills into the state with a fresh, gusty north breeze of 10-25 mph, highs Saturday will be closer to 75°. Sunday will be a fantastic fall day with abundant sunshine and highs again around 75°. Many Central Alabama communities will dip down into the 40s early Sunday and Monday mornings.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible at some stadiums mainly across Northwest Alabama; temperatures will be in the 70s.

For the college games Saturday…

AUBURN AT ARKANSAS (11a CT kickoff in Fayetteville): A beautiful fall day in Arkansas. Sunshine in full supply with temperatures rising from 62 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

TROY AT TEXAS STATE: (2:00p CT kickoff in San Marcos, TX): A cloudless sky; lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

ALABAMA AT MISSISSIPPI STATE (6:00p CT kickoff in Starkville): Perfect football weather. A clear sky with temperatures falling from near 67 at kickoff, into the 50s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off cool and dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s as the fall air and quiet weather pattern will persist. By the end of the week, the models are suggesting some showers could return to the area as the front tries and lifts back north as a low lifts north out of the Gulf.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms well to the east and northeast of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of this system during the next day or so. The low is forecast to move little overnight, then accelerate eastward on Thursday. On Friday, the disturbance is forecast to interact with a frontal system and further development is not anticipated after that time. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan